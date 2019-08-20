New James Bond Movie Finally Gets A Title

The 25th James Bond movie officially has a title, with latest movie returning Daniel Craig as the superspy to be called No Time To Die. The pic directed by Cary Fukunaga is also keeping its release dates despite a couple of on-set setbacks, with the UK rollout beginning April 3, 2020 and the U.S. bow April 8.

MGM is releasing the pic domestically via its United Artists Releasing banner, with Universal Pictures International handling foreign. The official James Bond Twitter feed revealed the title Tuesday.

In the pic, Craig stars as Bond, who is relaxing in Jamaica when his old friend Felix Leiter (Wright) from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain (Rami Malek) armed with dangerous new technology. Fukunaga also wrote the script with Neil Purvis & Robert Wade, Scott Z. Burns and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Christoph Waltz, Ben Whishaw, Lea Seydoux, Naomie Harris Jeffrey Wright and Ralph Fiennes also return to the franchise whose last film was 2015’s Spectre. New cast includes Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, David Dencik and Dali Benssalah. Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli are producers.

The production of No Time To Die has seen its share of setbacks including a sound stage explosion at Pinewood Studios and Craig suffering an ankle injury that required surgery and convalescence. All the while the release dates have stayed on track.