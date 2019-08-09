Jackie Collins Doc ‘Lady Boss’ Lined Up By AGC Studios, CNN Films, BBC Arts & ‘Searching For Sugar Man’ Outfit Passion Pictures

AGC Studios, CNN Films, and BBC Arts are co-financing documentary Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story about the eponymous English romance novelist.

Laura Fairrie is directing the doc biopic which is being produced by John Battsek and Lizzie Gillet of Searching For Sugar Man and One Day In September outfit Passion Pictures. The movie will chart the journey of one of the world’s best-selling novelists whose turbulent life sometimes rivaled the spicy plots she dreamed up for her books. Hollywood Wives scribe Collins (née Jacqueline but known as Jackie), also also an actress, screenwriter and producer, passed away in 2015 after spending the latter decades of her life in LA.

AGC International will handle global distribution rights on behalf of Passion Pictures and will introduce the film to U.S. domestic and international buyers in the fall upon the film’s completion. CNN Films (Three Identical Strangers) will retain broadcast TV rights in North America. BBC Arts will hold onto TV rights for BBC Two on terrestrial TV, and catch up VOD rights in the U.K. on BBC iPlayer.

AGC Chairman and CEO Stuart Ford is executive producer alongside CNN Worldwide Executive Vice president for Talent and Content Development Amy Entelis, Vice President for CNN Films Courtney Sexton, BBC Arts Commissioning Editor Mark Bell, and Rachel Traub.

The deal for the movie was negotiated by executive producer, Rachel Traub, and AGC’s Vice President of Legal & Business Affairs, Anant Tamirisa, on behalf of AGC; by John Battsek on behalf of Passion Pictures; Courtney Sexton, Vice President for CNN Films, and Stacey Wolf, Vice President for Business Affairs for CNN Worldwide, on behalf of CNN; and overseen by Mark Bell, Commissioning Editor for BBC Arts, on behalf of BBC Two.

AGC and CNN Films recently announced their collaboration on Dawn Porter-directed doc John Lewis (working title), about the civil rights activist and his social and legislative activism working alongside the likes of Dr. Martin Luther King and president Barack Obama. AGC Studios and CNN Films are co-financing and co-producing that film with Trilogy Films and Color Farm Media, with AGC International handling the international rights.