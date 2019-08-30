Click to Skip Ad
Jack Dorsey, CEO And Co-Founder Of Twitter, Has Twitter Feed Hacked

Jack Dorsey
Amal KS/Hindustan Times/Shutterstock

The Twitter feed of the social media platform’s CEO Jack Dorsey has been hacked, with the perpetrators posting a bomb threat and racial slurs among several posts that were quickly taken down.

Twitter confirmed the breach Friday.

According to reports, a group calling itself #ChucklingSquad claimed responsibility for the hack but there’s been no official word of the cause of the breach, which seemed to begin just after 3:30 PM ET.

Tech sites are saying a Twitter third-party service, CloudHopper, was used to post under @jack, Dorsey’s handle.

Stay tuned.

