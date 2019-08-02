‘iZombie’ Series Finale: A Virtually Happy Ending To The Zombie Apocalypse

SPOILER ALERT: The story includes details about Thursday’s series finale of iZombie on the CW.

The CW’s iZombie on Thursday tied up several loose ends with a surprisingly happy bow in its finale last night, when the series created by Diane Ruggiero-White and Rob Thomas and starring Rose IcIver wrapped its five-season run.

The episode, fittingly titled “All’s Well That Ends Well,” seemed more likely early to take the gloomier path of Thomas’ recent Veronica Mars finale, when Liv (McIver) appeared to have been killed in a bombing and Major (Robert Buckley) volunteered to sacrifice himself by taking the cure on live TV to prove it worked. Alas, the latter turned out to be a fake dose — Ravi (Rahul Kohli) swapped it to use the real thing on the top bad guy in Fillmore Graves.

Meanwhile, it’s a fitting end for Blaine (David Anders), who is stuck for eternity (or longer?) at the bottom of a well with his rival Don E (Bryce Hodgson) — a zombie version of hell that though unexpected seems fitting for Blaine.

Cut to the gang — Ravi, Peyton (Aly Michalka) and Clive Malcolm (Clive Babineaux) — guesting on a “virtualcast” talk show 10 years later, where they recount the conclusion of the Battle of Seattle, one for the history books and putting the end for good to the wars. They “confirm” the famed Liv is dead, and that Major has disappeared. In reality though, flashbacks within the flash-forwards reveal they reunited and live with the kiddies peacefully and anonymously on Zombie Island, together at last.

After the virtualcast host (Chris Lowell) signs out, Liv and Major join the trio in the VR chat — turns out they’ve been in contact the whole time, though it’s clear they miss one another after all they’ve been through. The episodes wraps with Liv offering a chance for them to reunite — permanently.

Says Liv: “All it takes is a scratch.”