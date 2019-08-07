‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ Could Go To Season 15 & 16 If Series’ Creative Team Is Up For It, FX Boss Says

With its upcoming 14th season, It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia ties ABC’s The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet as the longest-running live-action comedy series. Could FX’s flagship half-hour series take the record by itself with a 15th season? The network is game for that.

“It’s completely up to them. We will absolutely make more seasons of Sunny if the gang chooses to make more seasons of Sunny,” FX Networks Chairman John Landgraf told Deadline at TCA, referring to the core team of creator Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton and Charlie Day.

“Rob has been pretty positive about wanting to keep going with it, but it’s ultimately his call,” Landgraf said. “I can’t believe it still exists after 14 years, but if he wanted to make it 15th or 16th season, we would absolutely do it. The show is still good; it’s as good as it’s ever been.”

McElhenney, Howerton and Day executive produce and star in It’s Always Sunny, which also stars Kaitlin Olson and Danny DeVito. All had branched out to do other projects in the past few years but have been coming back to do more seasons of the comedy that airs on FXX.

