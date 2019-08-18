‘Instinct’ Star Alan Cumming On Cancelled Drama LGBTQ Legacy: “I Hope We Changed And Opened Some Minds”

Instinct star/executive producer Alan Cumming took to Instagram Saturday to react to the CBS crime drama’s cancellation after two seasons.

He recalled the origins of the series, which started as a pitch based on then-upcoming novel by James Patterson and Howard Roughan. Cumming came on board the adaptation, written by former Royal Pains executive producer/showrunner Michael Rauch, during its early stages of development. The project was then set up at CBS where it went to pilot and then to series that aired for two seasons.

In his post, which features several photos from the set of Instinct, Cumming shares his regret over the series’ cancellation and his gratitude “for two seasons of fun and gore.” He gives shout-outs to his co-lead Bojana Novakovic and the series’ costume designer Dan Lawson, responsible for Cumming’s character’s dapper look on the show, and he goes on to list some amusing behind-the-scenes moments.

Cumming also acknowledged Instinct’s legacy as the first broadcast drama series with an openly gay lead.

“I’m also proud to have played the first every leading character in a US network drama who is gay,” he wrote. “Yes, really. Because of @instinctcbs millions of people will have seen a same sex marriage portrayed for the first time and I hope we changed and opened some minds in the process.”

In Instinct, whose series finale airs Aug. 25, Cumming stars as a former CIA operative who is lured back to his old life when the NYPD needs his help to stop a serial killer.

“It’s great to imagine Alan in the role — there aren’t many stars who can convincingly play drama and comedy with effortless wit, not to mention a musical savant and crime-solving genius,” Patterson said after The Good Wife alum had boarded the project in 2017.