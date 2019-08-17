‘Instinct’ Canceled By CBS After 2 Seasons

And then there were none. CBS has opted not to pick up drama series Instinct starring Alan Cumming for a third season.

The network n May postponed renewal decision on four midseason drama series, which were either still airing or yet to premiere — sophomore Instinct, freshmen The Code and The Red Line and third-year Canadian import Ransom. The Red Lone, The Code and Ransom have since been canceled. They are now being joined by Instinct.

Series creator/executive producer Michael Rauch broke the news on Twitter, revealing that the series will be double pumped this Sunday and air its Season 2/series finale next Sunday, Aug. 25.

“Thanks to our incredible crew, cast, writers, producers & all who helped make our show, with respect, talent & kindness,” Rauch said. “And a giant thank you to our diehard fans for your love, loyalty & excellent taste (is it too soon to ask for a reboot?).”

Co-lead Bojana Novakovic had a stronger reaction to the cancellation.

WELL THIS SUCKS BALLS. But when one door closes another… actually fuck that. This sucks balls. Love to all our fans and the most incredible cast and crew. Thank you all for an incredible two years. @Michael_Rauch @Alancumming @CBSTweet @CBSTVStudios @TVdub https://t.co/80QDAJvbTy — Bojana Novakovic (@bojnovak) August 16, 2019

Based on the James Patterson novel, Instinct stars Cumming as a former CIA operative who is lured back to his old life when the NYPD needs his help to stop a serial killer. Novakovic, Daniel Ings, Naveen Andrews and Sharon Leal also star.

The series made history as the first broadcast drama with an openly gay lead character, played by Cumming.

Instinct is produced by CBS Television Studios. Cumming and Patterson executive produce with Michael Rauch, Marc Webb, Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin (Secret Hideout), Bill Robinson and Leopoldo Gout.

I’m very sad to relay the news that @instinctcbs won’t be renewed for a 3rd season. We will double up this Sunday and our season/series finale will be Aug 25. Endless thanks to @Alancumming & @bojnovak for making Dylan & Lizzie more everything than I could have ever hoped 1/2 pic.twitter.com/yyhyfOAIeJ — Michael Rauch (@Michael_Rauch) August 16, 2019