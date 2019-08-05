NBA Referee Betting Scandal Movie Gets November Release, Teaser Trailer

Inside Game, a dramatic thriller about the true-life NBA betting scandal in the early 2000s involving referee Tim Donaghy, is headed for theaters November 1 in a U.S. distribution deal reached with Raw Milk and iDreamMachine. Eric Mabius, Scott Wolf, Will Sasso, Lindsey Morgan and Michael O’Keefe star. See the teaser below.

Mabius plays Donaghy, who teamed with childhood buddies Tommy Martino (Wolf) and bookie Baba Battista (Sasso) in hatching a scheme to make millions by betting on NBA games Donaghy refereed. The FBI eventually foiled the plot, and all were convicted. Donaghy, a veteran ref, pleaded guilty in 2018 to two federal charges and was sentenced to 15 months in prison.

Randall Batinkoff directed the pic written by Andy Callahan. Michael Pierce, Paul Martino, Batinkoff and Robert Capelli are producers.

The film will open more than 100 screens in 20-plus NBA markets.

Here’s the teaser: