‘In the Dark’ & ‘All American’: The CW Boss Touts Freshmen’s Strong Performance On Netflix

When the CW renewed In the Dark for Season 2 in the spring, the series had just gotten off to a very modest linear start on the network. The CW brass gave the series an early pickup based on their belief in the show’s creative strength.

CW

The network’s decision is getting validated by strong showing of In the Dark on Netflix, one of two freshman CW that had done very well on Netflix after a modest linear run on the broadcast network, along with All American. That drama also had the CW executives firmly behind creatively, and its Season 2 renewal was boosted by its initial binging on Netflix in the string.

“We believed in it,” Pedowitz said of the decision to renew All American, noting that the strong Netflix performance just reaffirmed that.

During the TCA executive session, the CW President revealed that In the Dark has had a “pretty fabulous” off-network run on Netflix with a few weeks of data in. (Netflix viewership numbers is not made public by the streamer.)

“All American has been a phenomenal hit comparable to Riverdale,” Pedowitz said about the drama’s performance on Netflix. “In the dark is right behind that and is growing in leaps and bounds.”

Riverdale became a bona fide hit for the CW in Season 2 after the Season 1 summer run on Netflix brought new viewers to the CW. Also doing very well on the streamer has been fellow freshman drama Legacies and Charmed.