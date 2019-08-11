Imagen Awards Winners: ‘Pose’, ‘One Day At A Time’, ‘Monsters and Men’ Among Honorees

The winners of the 2019 Imagen Awards were unveiled on Saturday night with FX’s groundbreaking series Pose, acclaimed comedy One Day at a Time and Sundance favorite Monsters and Men receiving top honors.

Held at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, the Imagen Awards was established in 1985 from a suggestion by veteran television producer Norman Lear to encourage and recognize the positive portrayals of Latinos in media. The winners were judged and selected in 18 categories by an independent panel of entertainment industry executives and Latinx community leaders.

Pose tied with Magnum P.I. for Best Television Drama while actress Mj Rodriguez took the award for Best Actress for playing the role of Blanca on FX series created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals. The popular reboot of One Day at a Time from Gloria Calderon Kellett and Mike Royce took the award for Best Comedy. On the film side, Monsters and Men received the award for Best Feature Film as well as Best Director for Reinaldo Marcus Green and Best Actor for Anthony Ramos.

The Imagen Foundation also honored Chairman of Endemol Shine Americas and CEO of Endemol Shine North America’s Cris Abrego with the prestigious Imagen President’s Award and Luisa Leschin with the Norman Lear Writer’s Award.

The complete list of winners can be read below.

Best Feature Film

Monsters and Men (NEON/Moviepass Films)

Best Director

Reinaldo Marcus Green, Monsters and Men (NEON/Moviepass Films)

Best Actor – Feature Film

Anthony Ramos, Monsters and Men (NEON/Moviepass Films)

Best Actress – Feature Film

Isabela Moner, Instant Family (Paramount Pictures)

Best Primetime Program – Drama (TIE)

Magnum P.I. (CBS; CBS Television Studios, Universal Television, Perfect Storm Entertainment, Davis Entertainment, 101st Street Productions)

Pose (FX Networks; Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions)

Best Primetime Program – Comedy

One Day at a Time (Netflix; Sony Pictures Television for Netflix)

Best Primetime Program – Specials, Movies & Limited Series

Icebox (HBO; HBO Films in association with Gracie Films and Endeavor Content)

Best Actor – Television

Jon Seda, Chicago P.D. (NBC; Wolf Entertainment in association with Universal Television)

Best Actress – Television

Mj Rodriguez, Pose (FX Networks; Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions)

Best Supporting Actor – Television

Wilmer Valderrama, NCIS (CBS; CBS Television Studios)

Best Supporting Actress – Television

Rita Moreno, One Day at a Time (Netflix; Sony Pictures Television for Netflix)

Best Young Actor – Television

Anthony Gonzalez, Icebox (HBO; HBO Films in association with Gracie Films and Endeavor Content)

Best Variety or Reality Show

Hip-Hop Houdini (Fuse; 7Beyond)

Best Children’s Programming

The Loud House (Nickelodeon)

Best Documentary – Great Performances

John Leguizamo’s Road to Broadway (PBS; NGL Studios & Diamante Content Production in association with THIRTEEN PRODUCTIONS LLC for WNET & Latino Public Broadcasting)

Best Informational Program

Breaking Big (PBS; Ozy Media)

Best Short-Form Non-Fiction Program

SC Featured – A Dreamer’s Path (ESPN Deportes)

Best On-Air Advertising

Sexism (Orci)