Iliza Shlesinger Joins Rom-Com ‘Godfrey’; Coming-of-Age Horror ‘Student Body’ Sets Cast

Ken Mok‘s Godfrey has added Iliza Shlesinger, to the cast. She will star alongside Cleopatra Coleman and Nick Thune in the indie romantic comedy. The film is currently in production in Vancouver, Canada.

Written and directed by Mok, the film follows the titular character (Thune) who is dealing with his dark past in a profound way: he’s decided to be anyone but himself. Coleman plays Sara, a smart insightful writer who tries to unravel the mystery of Godfrey while uncovering her own true identity. Shlesinger will play the role of Kelly, Sara’s fast-talking, deal slinging literary agent.

“We have such a great cast for this film says Mok.” “Cleo and Nick are not only gifted comedically – they are incredibly talented musicians as well. And this film features all of their skills. Now to have Iliza join this cast with her comedic energy and attitude – it’s really a dream come true.”

Mok will produce under his 10X10 Entertainment banner alongside Project Z Entertainment’s Tim Marlowe and Geneva Wasserman, and Goldstar’s Jason Bourque. Jennifer Sanderson, Roy Choi, and Helie Lee will serve as executive producers.

Shlesinger is repped by WME and Avalon Management. Thune is repped by CAA and 3Arts. Coleman is repped by CAA and Grandview.

The feminist coming-of-age horror Student Body has set their cast which includes Christian Camargo (See, The Hurt Locker, Twilight), Montse Hernandez (Lowriders, Jane the Virgin), Cheyenne Haynes (Camping), Anthony Keyvan (Alexa & Katie, Major Crimes), Harley Quinn Smith (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot) and Austin Zajur (Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark, Fist Fight).

Student Body marks the directorial debut of Lee Ann Kurr, who also wrote the film. The story follows high school student Jane Shipley (Hernandez) as she seeks to mend her splintering relationship with childhood best friend Merritt (Haynes), and fit in with her rebellious peers Ellis (Keyvan), Nadia (Smith) and French (Zajur). When Jane’s math teacher Mr. Aunspach (Camargo) oversteps his bounds, an apathetic high school administration forces Jane and Merritt to take matters into their own hands, driving their relationship into further turmoil and inciting deadly consequences.

Rachel Liu and Under The Stairs Entertainment’s Sandra Leviton are producing. Hyperbolic Media has joined to co-finance and executive produce. The film is currently in production.

Camargo is repped by Innovative Artists, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Piekoff Mahan. Hernandez is repped by CESD Talent Agency and Silver Lining Entertainment. Haynes is repped by Coast to Coast and Curtis Talent Management. Keyvan is repped by Coast to Coast and Protege Entertainment. Smith is repped by Abrams Artists and Brillstein Entertainment Partners. Zajur is repped by CESD Talent Agency and Bercy Talent Management.