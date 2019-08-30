Former Local IATSE Official Ivar Carlson Sentenced For Embezzlement

Ivar Carlson, the former business agent and treasurer of the now-defunct IATSE Local B-935 in Worcester, MA, has been sentenced to one year of probation for embezzling union funds.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office in Boston, Carlson embezzled approximately $37,000 from the local from 2007-16 by “regularly writing checks to cash from the local’s bank account and then using that cash for his own personal enrichment.”

IATSE

Carlson was sentenced today by U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Hillman, who also ordered him to pay $9,786 in restitution and forfeiture in the amount of $16,151.

Carlson is the 15th local IATSE leader to be charged or convicted of embezzling union funds since 2008.

Carlson’s embezzlement — like so many others that have plagued IATSE locals over the past decade — was discovered by IATSE, which placed the local into trusteeship in November 2016 and merged it into stagehands Local 96. Prior to its dissolution, Local B-935 represented workers at the DCU Center in downtown Worcester. At its height the local only had 32 members, meaning that Carlson allegedly stole about $1,000 from each one of them.