‘I Am Patrick Swayze’ Premiere Becomes Most-Watched and Highest-Rated ‘I Am’ Special On Paramount Network

Paramount Network’s emotional documentary I Am Patrick Swayze not only made an emotional impression on Sunday night — it delivered impressive numbers ratings-wise. The premiere of the latest installment of Paramount’s I Am docus averaged 1.1 million total viewers.

With the TV Land simulcast and the Paramount Network encore, I Am Patrick Swayze delivered a gross average audience of 2 million total viewers on Sunday. topping Free Solo as cable’s most-watched personality documentary of 2019 (L+SD).

In addition, the documentary is the highest-rated I Am special among P18-49 and P25-54 since 2015’s I Am Chris Farley. With the premiere netting 1.1 million viewers, I Am Patrick Swayze earned a .40 P18-49 L+SD rating and a .56 P25-54 rating.

I Am Patrick Swayze is a touching tribute to the prolific actor that showcases his life and career through untold stories, exclusive interviews, heartfelt home movies, and family photos featuring those who knew him best. The docu explores his childhood in Texas and his enduring relationship with widow Lisa Niemi Swayze, whom he met as a teenager at his mother’s dance studio. Known for undeniable star quality, the documentary is a window into an artist’s life that delves into his remarkable film career working on huge blockbuster hits like Dirty Dancing, The Outsiders and Ghost.

The film features interviews with Swayze’s his wife Lisa Niemi and brother Don Swayze. The docu also includes interviews with co-stars from his most iconic films Sam Elliott (Road House), Jennifer Grey (Dirty Dancing), C. Thomas Howell (The Outsiders), Rob Lowe (The Outsiders), Kelly Lynch (Road House), Demi Moore (Ghost), Lori Petty (Point Break) Marshall R. Teague (Road House). Others included in the docu are City of Joy director Roland Joffe, agent Nicole David, manager Kate Edwards, personal assistant Rosemary Hygate, stuntman Cliff McLaughlin, and bodyguard Frank Whiteley.

The docu was directed by Adrian Buitenhuis (I Am Heath Ledger, I Am Paul Walker). Executive Producers are Paul Gertz, Kent Wingerak and Derik Murray. Paramount Network’s Chaz Gray also serves as Executive Producer.