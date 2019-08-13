‘I Am A Killer’: Netflix & A+E Networks Renew True Crime Series For Second Season

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix and A+E Networks’ Crime & Investigation have renewed Znak & Co’s true crime doc series I Am A Killer for a second season.

The show has been picked up for another ten-part run. It features in-depth interviews with some of the longest serving death row prisoners in America. It looks at how these death row prisoners are treated in the prison system as well as the impact of their crimes on their communities and families. The first season opened the debate over rehabilitation and restitution in America’s criminal justice system. The second will feature female lifers for the first time and will also explore themes of repentance and redemption.

The show launched on C+I in the UK and on Netflix around the world in 2018 with the SVOD service recently launching a second window in the UK.

It is exec produced by Danny Tipping, Ned Parker and Natalka Znak for Znak & Co. and Crime+Investigation Commissioning Editor Diana Carter.

Natalka Znak said, “Amazing access and incredibly gripping stories have made this format a global fan favorite, attracting incredible critical response. This is a great success for our factual department, led by Danny Tipping who has built a team of talented crime and docu experts making Znak &Co a real player in this genre.”

Danny Tipping, executive producer for Znak & Co., added, “I’m extremely proud of this series – it shows that you can tell these challenging stories with integrity and without compromise, and still find a global audience.”

Diana Carter, CI Commissioning Editor and Executive producer said, “I Am A Killer plays a key part in our programming strategy; sitting alongside other locally produced hits like Murdertown with Katherine Kelly and the forthcoming Evil Up Close. Our audience of passionate true crime fans appreciated the thoughtful and carefully crafted approach of the film makers to such controversial subject matter. We are proud to bring it back for a second season.”