Disney World & Universal Orlando “Closely Monitoring” Hurricane Dorian; ESPN & Rolling Stones Shift Scheduled College Football Game & Concert

ushed up to a category 3 & likely to go higher + headed for the Sunshine State, the storm is expected to hit on holiday Monday

A force perhaps greater than the Jedi faith is likely to hit Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando this holiday weekend and it could prove harder than making the Kessel Run in less than 12 pasecs, to paraphrase Han Solo.

Just days after the House of Mouse opened its $1 billion budgeted Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attraction at the inland Central Florida resort, now strengthened Category 3 Hurricane Dorian is heading towards land and the big-ticket fun palaces.

That means that after an early AM opening day on Thursday that quickly exceeded capacity for the detailed Galaxy’s Edge at Disney World, the much anticipated and pricey attraction could be drenched for large swaths of the usually well visited Labor Day weekend – a necessary curtailment that could cost Disney tens of millions in lost tourists and ticket sales.

Both the Lake Buena Vista-set Disney World and Universal Orlando are hoping for the best but clearly preparing for the worst.

“Walt Disney World Resort is operating under normal conditions,” a company spokesperson said on Friday as Dorian picked up much feared steam. “We are closely monitoring the path of the projected weather, as nothing is more important than the safety of our guests and Cast Members,” the Disney staffer added, encouraging individuals and already paid-up visitors to visit a corporate website for more up to date information over the next 72 hours.

“We are taking precautions including canceling weekend sporting events and closing Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park on Sunday,” the spokesperson also stated of the now shuttered Disney Soccer Showcase Qualifier and Disney Labor Day Baseball Classic at the ESPN Wide World of Sports. “We are also contacting guests with current and upcoming reservations at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, Copper Creek Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa and the Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort to plan for anticipated weather impacts.”

Harsh weather is of course nothing new to Florida nor to Disney World.

Having shut down in some capacity or another a total of seven times since the attraction opened in 1971. Most recently, the sprawling and multiple theme park closed September 9 and 10 in 2017 due to Hurricane Irma and for part of October 6 and all of October 7 in 2016 when Hurricane Matthew slapped the area. That latter closure is estimated to have cost the entertainment giant around $40 million in lost revenue.

Universal Orlando also shut down for Hurricanes Matthew and Irma and is prepped they say for Dorian if need be this lucrative holiday weekend

“We are closely monitoring the weather,” Universal Orlando’s Senior Director, PR Alyson Lundell said today. “At this time our park operations and hours are continuing as normal. We have plans and procedures for serious weather that are time-proven and we will continue to make operating decisions as we learn more.”

The Rolling Stones, NCAA football ESPN have already made some operating decisions of their own based on possible Category 4 Dorian. “Boise State vs. Florida State will move to noon ET on Saturday, with the game now being played on ESPNEWS and moving from Jacksonville to Tallahassee,” ESPN announced on Thursday on the big college ball weekend.

That’s a move of location, time and broadcast for the opening weekend game which was originally later in the afternoon for the Florida-set match-up and to be seen on EPSN itself, with two other games having to shift in the schedule to accommodate.

Back on the road, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts, Ronnie Wood and gang also are trying to side-step Dorian. In tweets today and yesterday, the Stones pulled their August 31 stadium show in Miami up to tonight – despite the hassle it might cause some fans who seemingly don’t care about the “crossfire hurricane,” to use a “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” lyric, or potential destruction it could cause.

Due to the weather forecast, the Rolling Stones Hard Rock Stadium show scheduled for Sat Aug 31 has been moved to tomorrow night, Fri Aug 30. All tickets will be honored for the new date. There will be no opening act-doors will open at 6PM ET & the Stones will go on at 8:30PM ET. — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) August 29, 2019

We’re looking forward to seeing you in Miami this evening. We’re sorry to those who aren’t able to make the change of date, due to the predicted weather. #swipe pic.twitter.com/TzlhDcEtXs — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) August 30, 2019

As the Stones might end with a rare few empty seats for their show tonight, Disney could feel Dorian in the pocketbook too.

Coming off a bumpy third quarter report earlier this month, Disney saw theme parks and resorts attendance down about 3%. CEO Bob Iger said that the less than stellar crowds at the spring opening of Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland in Anaheim and stay-ways from concerns about long lines and thick crowds made him realize that “it’s going to take some time for things to work themselves out.”

With a growing Dorian projected to slam into the Orlando area on Monday, time is not something either Disney nor the Comcast-owned nearby Universal theme park has in abundance during what is usually one of their busiest periods.

Looking at the big and small screen, from the now wrapped Showtime series On Becoming a God in Central Florida and onwards, no filming in Florida seems to be impacted by Hurricane Dorian. Next door Georgia, home of The Walking Dead, also has seen any production shut down – but keep checking back for updates, as this could all get very wet and very nasty very quickly