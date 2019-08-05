Hulu & Bleecker Street Partner On Exclusive SVOD Deal

Hulu and New York-based arthouse distributor Bleecker Street have inked a new output deal granting the streamer exclusive SVOD rights to all upcoming Bleecker Street theatrical films in addition to such notable pics as Hotel Mumbai, Teen Spirit, the Jesse Eisenberg-Alessandro Nivola SXSW pic The Art of Self Defense and the biopic Brian Banks starring Aldis Hodge, Greg Kinnear, and Sherri Shepard.

The deal was negotiated by Andrew Karpen, Kent Sanderson and Avy Eschenasy on behalf of Bleecker Street.

“Hulu is committed to bringing impactful, quality films to audiences everywhere,” said Heather Moosnick, SVP Content Partnerships at Hulu. “We’re excited to enter into this new partnership with Bleecker Street, whose commitment to excellence is recognized by moviegoers and the industry alike. We can’t wait to share the latest Bleecker releases with the Hulu audience.”

“As we continue to expand our slate of films, we are always searching for the best partners to reach the broadest audience “ said Andrew Karpen, CEO of Bleecker Street. “We know Hulu subscribers will find something distinct and enlightening about each of our titles.”