House and The Night Manager star Hugh Laurie is to play a British politician in a four-part drama for the BBC.

The actor will star in Roadkill, written by Collaterel’s David Hare and produced by National Treasure and Kiri producer The Forge.

The thriller is about self-made, forceful and charismatic politician Peter Laurence (Laurie). Peter’s public and private life seems to be falling apart – or rather is being picked apart by his enemies. As the personal revelations spiral, he is shamelessly untroubled by guilt or remorse, expertly walking a high wire between glory and catastrophe as he seeks to further his own agenda whilst others plot to bring him down. However, events show just how hard it is, for both an individual and a country, to leave the past behind. With enemies so close to home, can Peter Laurence ever out-run his own secrets to win the ultimate prize?

Roadkill was commissioned by Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama and Charlotte Moore, Controller of BBC Content. It will be directed by Michael Keillor (Line of Duty) and executive producers are creator Hare, George Faber and Mark Pybus for The Forge, Lucy Richer for the BBC and Michael Keillor.

Hare said, “I first worked with Hugh Laurie in 1987 when he set off on his riveting change of direction from adroit comedian to commanding dramatic actor. I can’t wait to see him embody the fictional future of the Conservative party in Roadkill.”

Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama added, “Roadkill is a thriller which explores the relationship between personal morality and political power. Hugh Laurie is an incredible actor who will play this fictional role with utter conviction, and it is a great honour to work once again with David Hare and The Forge to bring this brilliantly sharp and funny drama to BBC One.”