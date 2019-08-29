Hugh Grants Skewers “Bath Toy” UK PM Boris Johnson Over Brexit Suspension Of Parliament

Up for his first Emmy nomination for playing a murderous Member of Parliament in A Very English Scandal, Hugh Grant today took a killer aim at perpetually ruffled UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson over the move to suspend the House of Commons and slide in a no-deal Brexit.

The Golden Globe winning actor who played possibly the most beloved fictional 10 Downing Street resident ever in Love Actually had little of that infamous British stiff upper lip in chastising the former London Mayor for the potential constitutional crisis and anti-democratic taint created by the five-week suspension:

You will not fuck with my children’s future. You will not destroy the freedoms my grandfather fought two world wars to defend. Fuck off you over-promoted rubber bath toy. Britain is revolted by you and you little gang of masturbatory prefects. https://t.co/Oc0xwLI6dI — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) August 28, 2019

Termed a prorogation, the procedure was approved this morning by Queen Elizabeth II under advisement from the recently installed Johnson and the UK’s Privy Council.

With #StopTheCoup trending on Twitter in Britain and around the world on Wednesday, protests have emerged on the streets of the island nation and among leading politicians both of Johnson’s own Conservative Party and Opposition parties plus the Commons Speaker John Bercow. The latter called the strong arming to clearly curtail debate before the October 31 exit of the UK from the European Union a “constitutional outrage” as others plan to challenge the move in Parliament itself when the body convenes briefly next week.

No stranger to airing his own political views online since the dark days of the Rupert Murdoch-owned tabloids hacking scandal back in 2011, Grant will probably on this side of the pond for the Emmys on September 15.

Whether the UK Parliament is shut down until mid-October or not, the Four Weddings and a Funeral alum is up for Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his portrayal of one-time UK Liberal Party leader Jeremy Thorpe. As in my review of last year and elsewhere Grant has been acclaimed for his performance in Amazon’s A Very English Scandal of the once influential would-be statesman and his 1970s attempt to have his lover Norman Scott killed off to avert their affair being revealed.

Too soon to tell how history will judge Boris Johnson over today’s actions, but the disgraced Thorpe was found not guilty in a heavily Establishment-biased trial in mid-1979.