Howard Lapides Dies: Longtime Manager & ‘Celebrity Rehab’ Producer Was 68

Howard Lapides, a longtime manager and CEO of Lapides Entertainment who produced Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew and The Man Show, died Thursday. He was 68.

Clients of Lapides over the years included Dr. Drew Pinsky, Tom Green, Adam Carolla, Carson Daly, Jimmy Kimmel, Tom Chapin, Kennedy, Mark DiCarlo, Christopher Darden and many others.

Lapides started out in radio at age 16 at WYSL-FM in Buffalo, NY. While attending Emerson College in Boston, he got his start producing and working on air at area stations. After graduation, Lapides worked for five years with Baton Broadcasting of Canada, doing both programming and on-air work for CKLW in Windsor and CFGO in Ottawa.

After his radio stint, Lapides went on to become one of Canada’s most successful concert promoters. Together with promoters Michael Cohl and Donald Tarlton (Donald K. Donald), he promoted every major act in Canada for 10 years.

In television, Lapides became the executive producer of VH1’s hit Celebrity Rehab franchise, including Celebrity Rehab and Sober House with Dr. Drew. Howard was managing partner of Dr. Drew productions. The company, founded in 2009, is now producing pilots for a variety of networks. Other executive producing credits include Comedy Central’s The Man Show and MTV’s Loveline.

Lapides was a consultant on Comedy Central’s Crank Yankers, which was produced by Carrola and Kimmel and worked closely with MTV developing TRL for Daly.

Lapides produced Tom Green’s feature directorial debut, Freddy Got Fingered, for New Regency Pictures and Twentieth Century Fox. He also executive produced Stealing Harvard with Imagine’s Brian Grazer for Revolution Studios. Lapides also was the creative consultant for Canada’s critically acclaimed talk show Open Mike with Mike Bullard on CTV. Partnering with Brandon Tartikoff, he also executive produced the ABC pilot Best Defense, which starred Lauren Graham and Steve Landesberg.

He was nominated for two Cable Ace Awards, and his primetime CBC specials have been nominated for numerous Gemini Awards in Canada.

Lapides is survived by his wife, Maria; daughter, Olivia; son, Max; brother, Jeffrey Lapides, and sisters, Sharon and Renee.