‘How To Get Away With Murder’ Sets ‘When They See Us’ Co-Star Marsha Stephanie Blake To Recur In 6th & Final Season

When They See Us‘ Marsha Stephanie Blake is joining the sixth and final season of ABC’s How to Get Away with Murder in a recurring role.

Created by Peter Nowalk, How to Get Away with Murder‘s final chapter follows Professor Annalise Keating’s (Viola Davis) class through their final semester in law school while the deception, fear and guilt binding Keating to her students prove deadlier than ever.

Details of Blake’s role are being kept under wraps.

Co-starring alongside Davis are Billy Brown, Jack Falahee, Aja Naomi King, Matt McGorry, Charlie Weber, Liza Weil, Conrad Ricamora, Rome Flynn and Amirah Vann.

Shondaland’s How to Get Away with Murder is created and executive produced by Peter Nowalk (Scandal, Grey’s Anatomy). Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers and Stephen Cragg also serve as executive producers. The show is produced by ABC Studios, a division of Disney Television Studios.

Blake is up for an Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series for her role as Linda McCray in Ava DuVernay’s Netflix miniseries When They See Us. Upcoming, she will be seen in the Netflix film, The Laundromat, directed and produced by Steven Soderbergh, which will world premiere September 1 at the Venice Film Festival. Most recently, Blake starred in three films premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival including Julius Onah’s, Luce, opposite Octavia Spencer, the Spike Lee-produced, See You Yesterday and Goldie opposite Slick Woods.

She’s repped by Artists & Representatives.