‘Hot Date’: Season 2 Premiere Date For Pop TV’s Sketch Comedy Series

Pop TV has set 10 p.m. Friday, September 20, for the Season 2 premiere of , its sketch-comedy series from Electus’ Big Breakfast and executive producer Will Arnett’s Electric Avenue Productions.

Pop TV

Inspired by the CollegeHumor digital series, Hot Date stars husband-and-wife comedy duo Emily Axford and Brian K. Murphy as heightened versions of themselves trying to figure out this thing called love. Season 2 will be set in a new city, New Orleans, and focus on the many eccentricities the Big Easy has to offer – from gluttonous, bourbon-induced debauchery, to haunted Airbnb’s and more – while remaining centered on relational comedy. Emily and Murph also are planning a wedding and must attempt to navigate the various stresses that come with taking their relationship to the next level.

Guest stars for the show’s sophomore run will include Randall Park, Margaret Cho and Thomas Lennon.

“Hot Date skewers the complicated and sometimes absurd situations that people face in young adulthood, from marriage to building a career to having kids,” said Justin Rosenblatt, EVP Original Programming and Development at Pop TV. “This season finds Emily and Brian exploring these things and more as their relationship matures — even if they don’t.”

