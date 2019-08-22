‘Homeland’s Rupert Friend Set For Action Thriller ‘Waldo’

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy nominee Rupert Friend, best known for portraying Peter Quinn on Showtime’s Homeland, has joined Waldo, the Tim Kirkby-directed film based on the novel, Last Looks, by Howard Michael Gould.

Mel Gibson and Charlie Hunnan star in the pic, which is about a disgraced LAPD detective (Hunnam), who’s spent the past three years living off the grid. He’s reluctantly pulled back into his old life by a former lover in order to solve the murder of an eccentric celebrity’s wife.

Morena Baccarin, Lucy Fry, Dominic Monaghan, Eiza Gonzalez, Clancy Brown, and Jacob Scipio co-star. Andrew Lazar, Brad Feinstein, Christina Weiss Lurie, and Steven Shainberg are producing.

Friend can currently be seen as part of the main cast of the CBS All Access series Strange Angel, now in its second season. On the film side, he most recently co-starred in Paul Feig’s A Simple Favor, opposite Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively, and At Eternity’s Gate, which starred Willem Dafoe. He just wrapped on Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, and will next be seen starring in William Brent Bell’s genre feature Separation.

