‘Homeland’ Gets Premiere Date For Eighth & Final Season On Showtime

Showtime has set the return for the eighth and final season of Homeland. The Emmy and Golden Globe-winning hit drama series will premiere on Sunday, February 9 at 9 PM. Starring Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin, the acclaimed series is currently in production on its final 12 episodes. The date was announced Friday during Showtime’s presentation at the TCA summer press tour.

The final season was originally scheduled to premiere in June, but because of the demands of filming internationally, it was moved to the end of the year, and now has been pushed into in 2020. Its seventh season also launched in February.

The final season of Homeland finds Carrie Mathison (Danes) recovering from months of brutal confinement in a Russian gulag. Her body is healing, but her memory remains fractured – which is a problem for Saul (Patinkin), now National Security Advisor to the newly ascendant President Warner (Beau Bridges). The top priority of Warner’s young administration is an end to the “forever war” in Afghanistan, and Saul has been dispatched to engage the Taliban in peace negotiations. But Kabul teems with warlords and mercenaries, zealots and spies – and Saul needs the relationships and expertise that only his protégé can provide. Against medical advice, Saul asks Carrie to walk with him into the lion’s den – one last time.

Along with Danes and Patinkin, the final season stars Maury Sterling, Linus Roache and Costa Ronin, with Nimrat Kaur and Numan Acar also returning from season four in series regular roles.

Showtime’s No. 1 drama series, Homeland originally premiered in the fall of 2011 and quickly became one of the most acclaimed dramas on television. With its opening episodes airing just weeks after the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Homeland became a meditation on the human costs of the “war on terror.” Following its first season, Homeland was honored with six Emmy wins, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actress and Actor in a Drama Series. Additionally, the series was awarded Golden Globe, Peabody, Television Critics Association, AFI and Critics’ Choice Awards.

The Alex Gansa-Howard Gordon political thriller, based on an Israeli format, is produced by Fox 21 TV Studios. Along with Gansa and Gordon, executive producers for season eight include Chip Johannessen, Debora Cahn, Lesli Linka Glatter, Patrick Harbinson, Claire Danes, Michael Klick, Avi Nir, Ran Telem and Gideon Raff.