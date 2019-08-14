‘Homeland’: Cliff Chamberlain Joins Cast For Final Season 8 Of Showtime Series

EXCLUSIVE: Cliff Chamberlain (State of Affairs) has been cast in a major recurring role on the upcoming eighth and final season of Showtime’s Homeland.

He will play Mike Dunne, the CIA Station Chief in Kabul. This is the post held by Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) at the top of Season 4.

The eighth and final season of Homeland will feature a nod to Season 4, which was set in Afghanistan and Pakistan, with that season’s heavily recurring players, Nimrat Kaur and Numan Acar, reprising their roles.

The final chapter of Homeland finds Carrie (Danes) recovering from months of brutal confinement in a Russian gulag. Her body is healing, but her memory remains fractured – which is a problem for Saul (Mandy Patinkin), now National Security Advisor to the newly ascendant President Warner (Beau Bridges). The top priority of Warner’s young administration is an end to the “forever war” in Afghanistan, and Saul has been dispatched to engage the Taliban in peace negotiations. But Kabul teems with warlords and mercenaries, zealots and spies – and Saul needs the relationships and expertise that only his protégé can provide. Against medical advice, Saul asks Carrie to walk with him into the lion’s den – one last time.

The 12-episode eighth season of Homeland, shot in Morocco and the U.S., will premiere February 9. Along with Danes and Patinkin, it stars Maury Sterling, Linus Roache and Costa Ronin.

The Alex Gansa-Howard Gordon political thriller, based on an Israeli format, is produced by Fox 21 TV Studios. Along with Gansa and Gordon, executive producers for Season 8 include Chip Johannessen, Debora Cahn, Lesli Linka Glatter, Patrick Harbinson, Danes, Michael Klick, Avi Nir, Ran Telem and Gideon Raff.

Chamberlain is a member of the Steppenwolf Theater Company. His recent TV series credits include Netflix’s Altered Carbon, NBC’s Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders, and Hulu’s The Act. He is repped by Innovative Artists and Brillstein Entertainment.