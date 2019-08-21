‘Homecoming’: Kyle Patrick Alvarez To Direct Season 2, Stephan James & Hong Chau To Return

EXCLUSIVE: Kyle Patrick Alvarez (The Stanford Prison Experiment) is set to direct and executive produce the second season of Amazon’s psychological thriller drama series Homecoming, from Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail. Additionally, Stephan James, who received a Golden Globe nomination for his portrayal of Walter Cruz last season, will return to reprise the role, along with Hong Chau, who plays Audrey Temple. James and Chau will star alongside Janelle Monáe, who is joining the series this season, succeeding Julie Roberts who toplined Season 1 in a one-year deal.

Homecoming is heading into a second season that will deviate from the popular Gimlet Media’s podcast which Season 1 was based on and will introduce new characters.

Created by Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg, Homecoming is co-produced by Amazon Studios and UCP. The series is executive produced by Sam Esmail through his production company Esmail Corp; as well as executive producer Chad Hamilton of Anonymous Content; Horowitz and Bloomberg; Alvarez, who directs all episodes; and Chris Giliberti, Alex Blumberg and Matt Lieber of Gimlet Media. Julia Roberts will also serve as executive producer through her production company Red Om Films.

Alvarez’s film work includes two movies that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. The Stanford Prison Experiment starring Billy Crudup, Ezra Miller, Thomas Mann and Tye Sheridan, premiered at the 2015 festival where it won the Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize and the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award. His film C.O.G., the first and only film to be made from the work of noted humorist and author David Sedaris, premiered at the festival in 2013. His television work includes Counterpart, 13 Reasons Why, and the finale of the revival of seminal LGBTQ series Tales of the City. He is repped by UTA, Media Talent Group and Morris Yorn.

“We’re so lucky to have Kyle Alvarez on board to direct Season Two — his enthusiasm and relentless creativity are already taking the show in exciting new directions,” said series creators and executive producers Micah Bloomberg and Eli Horowitz. “And we’re thrilled that Stephan and Hong will be returning — we can’t wait to watch as they take their characters on these surprising journeys, far beyond anything we could have expected.”