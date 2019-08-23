‘Big Brother’ Leads In Early Ratings Thursday Amid NFL Preemptions, ‘Holey Moley’ Finale

CBS’ Big Brother led a night littered with NFL preseason preemptions on Thursday, drawing a preliminary 1.3 rating and 5.13 million viewers in numbers that as usual will likely be adjusted down later today.

As of now, CBS and NBC tied for primetime’s top spot in the demo while the latter edged the former in total viewers as both networks featured only one non-repeat in their lineups combined.

Fox meanwhile aired the Jacksonville-Miami preseason game in primetime, which also will impact final Nielsen numbers. It collided with back-to-back episodes including the season finale of Holey Moley on ABC, followed by a fresh Reef Break at 10 PM.

The CW aired originals of Outpost and Two Sentence Horror Stories.

We’ll update with the final numbers later today, but here is what the chart looks at as of now: