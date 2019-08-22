Hilary Swank Thriller ‘Fatale’ Snapped Up By Lionsgate

Fatale centers on a married man who finds himself living a nightmare as he is relentlessly compromised, out-witted and morally manipulated by a mysterious woman with whom he had a wild one night stand. How far will he go to save his marriage from his mistake? Written and produced by David Loughery (The Intruder, Lakeview Terrace, Obsessed), the film is produced by Taylor’s Hidden Empire Film Group partner Roxanne Taylor and is executive produced by partner Robert F. Smith. Time-time Oscar nominee Dante Spinotti (L.A. Confidential, Heat) served as DP, marking his third collaboration with Taylor on Fatale. Deadline exclusively announced Fatale last August. centers on a married man who finds himself living a nightmare as he is relentlessly compromised, out-witted and morally manipulated by a mysterious woman with whom he had a wild one night stand. How far will he go to save his marriage from his mistake? Written and produced by David Loughery (), the film is produced by Taylor’s Hidden Empire Film Group partner Roxanne Taylor and is executive produced by partner Robert F. Smith. Time-time Oscar nominee Dante Spinotti () served as DP, marking his third collaboration with Taylor on Taylor was behind this past summer’s The Intruder which grossed $37M WW off an $8M net cost before P&A.

“We previously acquired Deon’s thriller Traffik, and when Damon Wolf came to Lionsgate on the heels of working with Deon, he mentioned we should keep our eye on Fatale. He could not have been more right. We are all big fans of Deon and are thrilled to have him back at Lionsgate. This film has the heat and erotic appeal of relationship-gone-wrong thrillers like Unfaithful, Fatal Attraction or Basic Insinct. Deon Taylor has delivered a morally complex and outstanding character-driven thriller with riveting performances by Hillary Swank and Michael Ealy,” said Jason Constantine, Lionsgate’s President of Acquisitions and Co-Productions.

“Damon and I had the chance to work together on The Intruder, and like a character from this new movie, he became almost obsessed with this project,” Taylor said.” I can feel that energy and passion with the Lionsgate team and I’m excited to be working with Joe, and to be reunited with Damon, Jason and Eda and the whole entire Lionsgate film group.”

Constantine and Eda Kowan negotiated the rights to Fatale. Endeavor Content and Glen Mastroberte of Latham & Watkins negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers and is representing international sales.

Next up for Taylor is the Screen Gems thriller Black and Blue, starring Oscar Nominee Naomie Harris, Frank Grillo, Tyrese Gibson and Mike Colter. Pic written by Peter A. Dowling, follows a rookie African American female cop who stumbles upon corrupt officers who are murdering a drug dealer, an incident captured by her body cam.