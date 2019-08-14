Henry Golding To Star In Paramount ‘G.I. Joe’ Spinoff ‘Snake Eyes’

Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding is set to topline Paramount’s G.I. Joe spinoff Snake Eyes.

Robert Schwentke is directing with Brian Goldner producing. Project is being written by Beauty and the Beast scribe Evan Spiliotopoulos.

The most recent edition of G.I. Joe is inspired by the 1980s Hasbro toys which had an ancillary life in a TV series and Marvel published comic-book. Snake Eyes is special mercenary on the G.I. Joe armed forces, specifically a ninja commando. In the comic-book, his body was burned, hence the reason why he’s clad in black. In the comic-book (a plotline that was adapted into the movies), we learn that Snake eyes is the brother of Storm Shadow, his arch rival who works for G.I. Joe’s main enemy, Cobra.

Variety had the news about Golding. The G.I. Joe franchise across a 2009 and 2013 sequel has grossed over $678M at the worldwide box office.