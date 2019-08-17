UPDATE: Heather Locklear has pleaded no contest to eight misdemeanors related to her June 2018 arrest for domestic violence and assault on a police officer.

TMZ reports the actress had six of her eight counts related to battery on a police officer and EMT. She was sentenced to 30 days in a residential mental health facility, which she must enter by Sept. 6.

The judge stayed a 120-day jail sentence pending her completion of the 30-days at the mental health facility. After that, she’ll be on three years of unsupervised probation and has been ordered to avoid alcohol, non-prescription medications, and weapons possession.

Locklear was placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold last November that lasted more than two weeks.

UPDATED with bail details: Former Melrose Place star Heather Locklear was arrested Sunday for investigation of domestic violence and assault on a police officer, according to Thousand Oaks Police Capt. Dean Cook.

Locklear was booked into Ventura County Jail Sunday night on one count of domestic violence, a felony, and three misdemeanor counts of battery on a peace officer. She was released on $20,000 bail, Ventura County sheriff’s Capt. Garo Kuredjian told Deadline.

Locklear most recently appeared on TV as First Lady Katelynn Christian on TLC’s Too Close to Home and guest-starred on ABC’s Fresh Off the Boat.