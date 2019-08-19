HBO Max Orders Pilots From Melissa Rosenberg, Lena Dunham & John Wells

Streamer HBO Max has set its pilot slate, handing out pilot orders to three projects — one-hour drama The Rules of Magic, from writer Melissa Rosenberg (Marvel’s Jessica Jones); half-hour dramedy Generation, from 17-year-old Zelda Barnz, her father Daniel Barnz and executive producer Lena Dunham; and hourlong YA drama Red Bird Lane, from writer Sara Gran (Southland) and executive produced by John Wells.

The Rules of Magic, which also has received a 10-script order and has opened a writers room, and Red Bird Line hail from HBO Max sister studio Warner Bros TV, where Rosenberg and Wells are under overall deals; Generation is being produced by HBO Max.

Written by Rosenberg, The Rules of Magic is based on Alice Hoffman’s novels The Rules of Magic and Practical Magic, the latter of which was adapted into the 1998 Warner Bros movie of the same name starring Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman.

Warner Bros.

An epic generational family drama set in 1960s New York City, The Rules of Magic centers on three troubled siblings — Franny, Jet and Vincent Owens — who wrestle with “abnormalities” that have kept them isolated. But the tumultuous times unearth the extraordinary discovery that they are, in fact, descendants of a bloodline of witches. In their aspirational journey towards self-discovery and self-acceptance, they’ll contend with grief, war, bigotry and dark magic, not to mention a centuries-old curse designed to keep them away from love. The two sisters, Franny and Jet, will become the revered, and sometimes feared, aunts in Practical Magic, while their beloved brother Vincent will leave an unexpected legacy.

Rosenberg executive produces via her Tall Girls Productions, along with Dana Baratta (Marvel’s Jessica Jones). The 1998 film’s producer, Denise Di Novi, and Nina Tassler also executive produce for PatMa Productions, along with Hoffman.

Generation is created by Zelda Barnz, the 17-year-old daughter of Daniel and Ben Barnz. Written and directed by Zelda and Daniel Barnz, Generation is a dark yet playful half-hour dramedy that follows a group of high school students whose exploration of modern sexuality (devices and all) tests deeply entrenched beliefs about life, love and the nature of family in their conservative community.

Generation reportedly grew out of Zelda’s desire to see herself honestly (not sensationally) represented and to give herself and her peers an authentic voice. That is what Dunham did with her HBO comedy series Girls, which was hailed as an honest and authentic look at twentysomething women. Generation also was originally set up at HBO, which is exploring similar themes with new drama series Euphoria.

Dunham executive produces with Daniel and Ben Barnz for We’re Not Brothers Productions. Zelda Barnz is co-executive producer. Marissa Diaz is a producer.

YA drama Red Bird Lane is written and executive produced by Gran. It is a morality and psychological horror series about eight strangers who arrive at an isolated house—all for different reasons—and quickly realize that something sinister and terrifying awaits them.

Wells and Erin Jontow executive produce for John Wells Productions. Dan Halsted is consulting producer.

This is one of several streaming projects for John Wells Prods. The company’s slate also includes romantic drama My Ex-Life, which has been in talks at Apple.

Gran is repped by Manage-Ment and attorney Ryan Nord. Daniel and Ben Barnz are repped by attorney James Feldman. Zelda Barnz is repped by attorney James Feldman.

HBO Max, which is set to launch in spring 2020, is employing a full range of development models including script development, writers rooms, pilot orders and straight-to-series pickups.

