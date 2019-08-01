‘Doctor Who’ Heads To HBO Max As Streamer Strikes Major Deal With BBC Studios

The Doctor is heading to HBO Max after the WarnerMedia streaming service picked up the exclusive streaming rights to long-running BBC Studios drama Doctor Who.

The service will have all 11 seasons of the sci-fi fan favorite at launch in spring 2020 including the SVOD premiere of season 11, which stars Jodie Whittaker. As part of the deal with BBC Studios, the streamer will be the exclusive SVOD home for future seasons after they air on BBC America.

In addition to Doctor Who, HBO Max has licensed 700 episodes of landmark BBC series including Ricky Gervais’ The Office, Top Gear, Luther and The Honorable Woman.

Other titles include new shows such as Pure, Trigonometry, Stath Lets Flats, Home and Ghosts, which will all be available exclusively to HBO Max upon launch of the service.

“Doctor Who is one of television’s all-time, most beloved series, on both sides of the pond, and we are happy to be the exclusive streaming stewards for this BBC gem” said Kevin Reilly, Chief Content Officer, HBO Max and president, TNT, TBS, and truTV. “Another series to further define the high-quality content experience consumers can expect from HBO Max.”

“As any Doctor Who fan knows, the iconic Tardis is ‘bigger on the inside’ – and it’s a good thing because the Tardis is about to welcome a whole new slew of fans coming to the show through this deal with HBO Max,” added Nigel Gaines, Interim President, BBC Studios – Americas. “HBO Max’s ambitious content line-up is the perfect complement to the Doctor Who global franchise, in addition to some of our most award-winning and game-changing UK dramas and comedies.”

“Doctor Who is a program like no other – an incredibly rich world of stories, packed with adventure, regeneration, heart (two actually) and hope. Our audience is incredibly dedicated and engaged, and we can’t wait to work with HBO Max to tell our stories from across all of time and space,” said Sally de St Croix, Doctor Who Global Franchise Director.

These British dramas will join the likes of The Sopranos, Sex and the City, Veep and Game of Thrones, as well as previously announced acquisitions The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Pretty Little Liars and all 236 episodes of Friends.

HBO Max will also be the exclusive out-of-season streaming home to a string of new Warner Bros. produced dramas for The CW, including the highly-anticipated new DC series Batwoman and Katy Keene. The streamer will also be home to the critically acclaimed DC series Doom Patrol, with the first-season available at launch and new episodes set to debut simultaneously on DC Universe and HBO Max.