‘Beforeigners’: Vikings & Burnt-Out Cops, HBO Europe Unveils International Trailer For Quirky Sci-Fi Drama

HBO has released the first international trailer for its quirky Norwegian sci-fi drama Beforeigners. The series, which comes out of HBO Europe and stars Blade Runner 2049’s Krista Kosonen and Aquitted’s Nicolai Cleve Broch, is to launch on August 21.

The drama, which will be available in the U.S. via the WarnerMedia-owned network’s digital platforms, was created by Anne Bjørnstad and Eilif Skodvin, the creative team behind Netflix’s Lilyhammer.

It follows a new phenomenon that starts happening all over the world. Powerful flashes of light occur in the ocean, and people from the past appear. They come from three separate time periods: The Stone Age, The Viking era and late 19th Century. No one understands how this is possible, and the people from the past, called ”beforeigners”, have no memory of what’s transpired. Only one thing is certain: they keep coming and there is no way back.

A couple of years later, Alfhildr, played by Kosonen and who comes from the Viking Age, is teamed up with burned-out police officer Lars Haaland, played by Cleve Broch, as part of the police department’s integration scheme. While investigating the murder of a beforeigner, they begin to unravel a larger conspiracy behind the origin of the mysterious mass arrivals.

The cast also includes Agnes Kittelsen (Max Manus) as Lars’ former wife Marie; Stig Henrik Hoff (The Thing) as the bike courier Tommy; Ágústa Eva Erlendsdottir (Bjarnfreðarson) as Alfhildr’s friend Urd; Stig Amdam (Occupied) as chief of police Harald Eriksen and Eili Harboe (Thelma) as Ada.

Directed by Jens Lien, Beforeigners is HBO Nordic’s second original commission, following Lukas Moodysson’s comedy series Gösta. It is exec produced by Hanne Palmquist, Steve Matthews and Antony Root. The 6×45 series is produced by Endemol Shine-backed Rubicon TV.