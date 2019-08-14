‘Hawaii Five-O’: Katrina Law Set As New Series Regular For Season 10 Of CBS Series

Katrina Law (The Oath) has joined the upcoming tenth season of CBS’ hit drama Hawaii Five-O as a new series regular.

Law plays Quinn Liu, a former Staff Sergeant with Army CID recently demoted for insubordination. After an explosive collision with Five-0 on a case involving veterans, she soon becomes a loyal ally to the team that has always valued integrity over playing by the rules. Sharp-tongued in several languages, Quinn has a deep understanding of military culture, a mysterious past, and a deft ability to match wits with McGarrett (Alex O’Loughlin).

“We are thrilled to have Katrina join the 10th season Hawaii-Five-0 as a series regular,” says Executive Producer Peter Lenkov. “She dazzles as Quinn, the team’s newest recruit, and viewers are going to love seeing how she first encounters McGarrett and Danny. If you know the show well, you’ll be feeling some déjà vu.”

A contemporary take on the classic 1968-80 series, Hawaii Five-O stars O’Loughlin as Lt. Cmdr. Steve McGarrett, the character originated by Jack Lord, and Scott Caan at Det. Sgt. Danny Williams, the “Danno” played by James MacArthur in the original. Ian Anthony Dale, Meaghan Rath, Beulah Koale, Jorge Garcia, Chi McBride, Taylor Wily, Dennis Chun and Kimee Balmilero co-star in the series from CBS Television Studios.

Peter Lenkov, David Wolkove, Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci are the executive producers.

Law recently starred opposite Ryan Phillippe in CBS’ one hour drama pilot Alive, and she recently starred for two seasons on Sony Crackle’s The Oath alongside Sean Bean and Ryan Kwanten. She previously starred as the female lead in Antoine Fuqua/Jerry Bruckheimer’s Training Day series for CBS and Warner Brothers Television. Law also stars in the independent features Apparition directed by Quinn Saunders and Death Valley directed by T.J. Scott, as well as Zeroes directed by Charles Smith and Darkness Rising directed by Austin Reading. Law is repped by Innovative Artists and Joel Stevens Entertainment.