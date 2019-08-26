Harvey Weinstein Pleads Not Guilty To New Indictment; Trial Pushed To January

The criminal trial of Harvey Weinstein has been pushed from a September start to January 6.

Weinstein entered a not guilty plea Monday morning to a new indictment related to the sexual assault charges from multiple women he has faced for more than a year.

The new indictment adds two additional charges of sexual assault to the existing charges. Prosecutors had argued the additional indictment was necessary in order to allow actress Annabella Sciorra to testify in the trial.

Sciorra, whose account of the alleged assault in Ronan Farrow’s original New Yorker article in 2017 proved one of the more wrenching testimonials of the #MeToo movement, claims Weinstein assaulted her in 1993. While the statute of limitations has lapsed in the state of New York, her testimony may still be allowed, the D.A. contended.

New York Supreme Court Judge James Burke presided over a 10-minute hearing, most of which was dedicated to setting a new trial date. Originally set to kick off September 9, the trial will now get started January 6. Burke told the defense team — which has changed over multiple times during the pre-trial phase — that several planned trial dates have been pushed.

The judge then addressed the defendant directly. “Mr. Weinstein, do you want to go to trial?” And Weinstein replied, “Not really.” The response drew a muffled chuckle in the courtroom.

Burke also admonished Weinstein for using a cell phone in the courtroom. When he started to explain himself, the judge cut him off. “It’s a court order,” he said.