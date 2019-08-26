‘Halloween Kills’ Adds Anthony Michael Hall

Anthony Michael Hall has join the cast of Halloween Kills, the first of two announced sequels in David Gordon Green and Danny McBride’s reincarnation of the Universal franchise. Deadline has confirmed that the veteran actor will star alongside Halloween queen Jamie Lee Curtis.

The continuation of the rebooted franchise features Curtis as Laurie Strode, her nemesis Michael Myers and the return of original director John Carpenter in a key role. The follow-ups are no-brainer after last year’s David Gordon Green-directed pic became the highest-grossing installment in the 40-year-old franchise with $255.5 million worldwide.

Hall’s recent credits include guest shots on TV’s The Goldbergs, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Riverdale, along with the features War Machine and Live by Night.

Produced by Trancas International Films, Miramax and Blumhouse Productions, Halloween Kills is set to hit theaters October 16, 2020. Variety first reported Hall’s casting.