NFL Return Tops Thursday Ratings; ‘iZombie’ Hits Season High In Viewers For Finale

The NFL returned to primetime Thursday with the league’s annual preseason Hall of Fame Game on NBC, which drew a leading 1.4 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 4.99 million viewers. It scored an easy win overall for the network on a night the CW aired its second series finale this week in iZombie (0.2, 801,000) and CBS its reality juggernaut Big Brother (1.0, 3.78M).

The NFL game, which saw the Denver Broncos beat the Atlanta Falcons 14-10, also saw its ratings and viewership fall for a second year in a row.

Fox was second overall with a fresh MasterChef (0.8, 3.32M) at 8 PM actually up a tenth against the game, and Spin the Wheel (0.5, 2.44M), which was even.

On CBS, Love Island (0.5, 2.41M) led into the Thursday edition of Big Brother, the night’s second highest-rated and most-watched show. Both were steady with last week, as was Elementary (0.3, 2.42M) at 10 PM.

ABC’s lineup was paced by Holey Moley (0.7, 3.24M), up a tenth from last week, followed by even performances from Family Food Fight (0.4, 1.85M) and Reef Break (0.3, 1.99M).

The finale of iZombie scored the season’s highest viewership number, while staying even in the demo. It buoyed The Outpost (0.2, 650K) which grew a tenth.