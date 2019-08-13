‘Hadestown’ Sets National Tour: Multiple Tony Winner Hits Road In 2020

Hadestown, Anaïs Mitchell’s hit Broadway show as popular with audiences as with critics and Tony voters, will launch a national tour in the fall of 2020, producers have announced.

The tour will include more than 30 cities, including Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Tempe, and Washington, DC. More cities will be announced soon.

Casting and creative team for the tour were not announced. As directed by Rachel Chavkin on Broadway, Hadestown won eight Tonys and has been among the summer stand-outs at the box office, selling out week after week to become the he highest-grossing musical in the history of the Walter Kerr Theatre.

“Throughout its development, Hadestown has been deeply influenced by diverse audiences around the world,” said producers Mara Isaacs, Dale Franzen, Hunter Arnold, and Tom Kirdahy in a joint statement. “We have been overwhelmed by the response on Broadway and are thrilled and humbled to now share this beautiful story, written and directed by two amazingly talented women, with audiences across the country.”

Hadestown, with a gorgeous folk-pop-inspired score, is a modern, even uncannily prescient, re-telling of the Orpheus, Eurydice, Hades and Persephone myths. Among its Tony wins was Best Musical, Original Score, Direction and Featured Actor/Musical (André De Shields).