Guido Gotz Joins Slate PR As Vice President Of Film

Guido Gotz has joined Slate PR, and will be vice president of film there. Gotz has over 18 years of experience in domestic and international film and theatre publicity in both studio and agency settings in Los Angeles, New York and London.

Gotz most recently managed awards and release campaigns for Annapurna Pictures, including the Karyn Kusama-directed Destroyer and the Jacques Audiard-directed The Sisters Brothers. Prior to Annapurna, Gotz oversaw the international publicity campaigns for Call Me by Your Name, Baby Driver and T2 Trainspotting for Sony Pictures Releasing International. At Screen Gems/TriStar, his titles included Don’t Breathe, and Ang Lee’s Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk.

From 2008-2016, Gotz worked at MPRM Communications, where he spearheaded theatrical, festival and unit publicity campaigns for a broad range of major independent titles, including Snowpiercer, Twenty Feet from Stardom, A Single Man, Moonrise Kingdom, Rabbit Hole, and Disneynature’s Earth. Gotz also served for seven years as Director of Publicity for Outfest, the Los Angeles LGBT Film Festival. His corporate clients have included BAFTA Los Angeles, and Casting Society of America.

Gotz start at Slate August 12th and will work with agency partner Simon Halls on an array of clients including Ridley Scott, Sam Mendes, Ang Lee, Tom Ford, Joe Wright and Working Title Films.

Said Halls: “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Guido to the Slate family. For years, I have watched him orchestrate brilliant campaigns for films large and small. His reputation for creativity and integrity puts him in a league of his own and our film and theater clients will be well served to have him as an integral part of the team.”

“I have long respected and admired Simon for his passion, integrity and commitment, and I’m incredibly excited to collaborate with him and his exceptional group of filmmakers,” said Gotz. “Having worked with Slate’s talent and publicists in different capacities over the past decade, I look forward to joining Simon and his partners Robin, Ina, Stephen and Andy, as well as the rest of the fantastic team.”