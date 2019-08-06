ABC Chief On “Game Changing” Relationship Between ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ & ‘Station 19’ With Crossover Episodes & Relationships

ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke got Grey’s Anatomy and Stations 19 fans buzzing in May when she said that “people can expect crossover event between these series every week” following the news that Grey’s Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff also will take over spinoff series Station 19 for its upcoming third season.

At TCA today, Burke provided an update. “I am very energized and excited by the work that is going on over at Station 19 and what Krista Vernoff is doing as the overseer and head showrunner of both of those shows,” she said, “and I believe that there’s exciting things to come in the third season of that show, and in particular the nature of its relationship with Grey’s Anatomy, will be pretty game changing.”

As we revealed in May, Grey’s and Station 19 are going to play up the shared universe aspect much more next season, with storylines kept fluid and characters seamlessly going back and fourth in what would feel like two-hour episodes.

But there will be no crossovers every week.

“There will be a number of tentpole crossover episodes throughout the season,” Burke told Deadline. “They will revolve around major events.”

Crossover romance also is in the cards.

“In addition to that,” Burke added, “there are relationships between characters from the two shows that will develop –- we have already seen some of that — and will cross over in the episodes.”

Burke touted stalwart Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19, which will air back-to-back at 8 and 9 PM on Thursday in midseason, noting that they “will continue to be building blocks of that night.”

For now, Thursday nights will continue to be branded as TGIT.