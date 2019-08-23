Click to Skip Ad
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Showrunner Krista Vernoff Asks Bob Iger, ABC To Drop Sean Spicer From ‘Dancing With The Stars’

The backlash against former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s forthcoming appearance on ABC’s Dancing With The Stars continues to build

The latest to object is Grey’s Anatomy and spinoff Station 19 showrunner Krista Vernoff, who posted tonight on Twitter.

“I deeply abhor this decision by the company I work for and truly love,” she tweeted. “This man lied daily, to our faces, and made a mockery of our country. This is not cause for celebration or celebrity.  It’s not too late to change this plan. Please @DancingABC @abc @RobertIger

Vernoff joins other high-profile objectors, including Dancing With The Stars host Tom Bergeron, talk show host Chelsea Handler, and actor Bradley Whitford, plus many media pundits. The scheduling of Spicer also launched a hashtag on Twitter, #boycottDWTS, which was quickly picked up by many civilian commentators  

Spicer earlier told CNN that his casting might help “move the country forward in a positive way.”  He added: “I think this is an entertainment show. I look forward to having some fun. And if people are looking for news, I suggest they tune into a news program.”

