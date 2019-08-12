Grandview Ups Faisal Kanaan To Manager

EXCLUSIVE: Grandview has promoted Faisal Kanaan to manager, moving him up from an assistant position. Kanaan, who joined the company in 2017, already has several clients on his roster such as Alan Fox, who is writing features for Amy Pascal, 21 Laps and Mandalay Pictures, as well as adapting his own novel, A Mannequin Life, as a TV series for ABC Signature with Kerry Washington’s Simpson Street producing.

Kanaan came to Grandview after serving as an agent trainee in Paradigm’s Motion Picture Literary Department.

His other clients include Alex Convery, whose script, Bag Man, was featured on last year’s Black List, Roy Parker, whose feature film, The House Is Not For Sale, is being produced by Lorenzo Di Bonaventura, and Roswell, New Mexico star Michael Vlamis, who is currently writing Costumes Required with Seth MacFarlane’s Fuzzy Door Productions and Nina Dobrev producing.