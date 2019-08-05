Grand Hotel fans will have to wait until the soapy drama’s summer run is over before discovering whether there will be a second season.

ABC’s President of Entertainment Karey Burke revealed that the network hadn’t made a renewal decision on the Eva Longoria-exec produced show.

Burke did, however, point to the show’s soft ratings, which may not be a great sign for its future.

“We’re going to wait until the end of its run. It’s a show we like a lot. It’s a show that I wish the ratings were a bit stronger but we’ll make that decision after its run,” she said.

Written by Brian Tanen based on a Spanish format, Grand Hotel is a soapy drama set against the backdrop of a Miami Beach hotel, centering on the family who owns the business, the staff who run it and the explosive secrets they hide under the perfect exterior.

The Demian Bichir and Roselyn Sanchez-fronted series is a contemporary adaptation of a “period piece” format from Spain with an Upstairs/Downstairs tone. Katey Sagal is among the celebrity guests who show up to visit the family-owned hotel.