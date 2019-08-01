Gotham Awards Sets Date For 2019 Ceremony

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Scott Gries/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (9203720d) Atmosphere during the Gotham Awards Afterparty at Andaz Wall Street, on in New York Gotham Awards Afterparty at Andaz Wall Street, New York, USA - 26 Nov 2012

The Independent Filmmaker Project’s Gotham Awards, traditionally one of the first awards shows of the movie-kudos season, has set its 2019 edition for Monday, December 2 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. Bucking the trend of a compressed awards schedule this year, the date for the 29th edition is actually a week later than last year’s ceremony.

The Gothams, which honors the year’s best in seven film and two TV categories, will reveal nominations October 24. The submission period for the competitive categories runs from today to September 19; several honorary awards will be announced along the way.

Last year, Chloe Zhao’s The Rider was named Best Feature at the event, which also bestowed multiple wins on Paul Schrader’s First Reformed (he later earned a Oscar nom for Original Screenplay) and Bo Burnham’s Eighth Grade.