Gordon Bressack Dies: Writer For ‘Pinky And The Brain’ And Animaniacs’ Was 68.

Gordon Bressack, best known for his work on the animated Pinky and the Brain and Animaniacs, has died. He passed on Friday in Los Angeles after a long illness, according to his son.

Bressack was nominated for five Daytime Emmys and won three awards, all shared with his colleagues. They included outstanding achievement in animation for Animaniacs in 1996; outstanding special class animated program for Pinky and the Brain in 1999; and outstanding children’s animated program for Pinky, Elmyra & the Brain in 2000.

He also was the first to receive the Writers Guild’s Animation Writers Caucus Animation Award.

Bressack’s credits include Tiny Toon Adventures, The Smurfs, Mighty Max, Darkwing Duck, Bionic Six and his own creation, Captain Simian and the Space Monkeys.

A native New Yorker, Bressack worked in theater in his early years, then returned to the craft in his later years, writing and directing plays in Los Angeles.

His most recent animation credit, was shared with his son, James Bressack, on their 2017 feature-length film CarGo.

In addition to his son, survivors include his daughters, Jackie and Samantha; his grandchild, Logan; and siblings Margi, Celia and Roger. No memorial plans have been announced.