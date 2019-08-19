‘Good Witch’ Season 5 Finale Recap: Middleton Says Goodbye To Grace

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains details about tonight’s episode of Good Witch.

Cue the Pomp and Circumstance, Good Witch is saying goodbye to season five with a graduation — and it’s a very special one at that. Grace Russell is donning the cap and gown to matriculate and say farewell to Middleton. In turn, tonight’s season five finale marks the last episode for actress Bailee Madison…or at least until she comes back for a potential special guest appearance.

It’s no secret that Madison was going to bow out of the supernatural dramedy. When Deadline exclusively reported that Hallmark Channel renewed the popular series for a sixth season, we also reported that she would be exiting the show. In the last episode, Grace found out she was valedictorian and struggled to write a commencement speech. As the season ends, we get to see all of this play out as it is a natural wrap for her story.

The season finale appropriately titled “The Graduation” has a lot going on. Stephanie (Kylee Evans) attempts to tend to her food truck and relationship with Adam (Scott Cavalheiro) while Donovan (Marc Bendavid) and Abigail (Sarah Power) try to figure out where they are at in their relationship after he says the L-word without reciprocation on her end. To add to that, Sam (James Denton) and Martha (Catherine Disher) are still on the hunt for the Middleton treasure — and with an unexpected twist, Sam and Cassie (Catherine Bell) find it in the form of a music box. Martha later discovers a hidden gem in the box. But let’s face it — this episode is all about saying goodbye to Grace.

Madison has been on Good Witch series since it launched in 2015 so her exit is bittersweet and emotional — and it is shown in the season finale — but mostly in Grace’s valedictorian speech: “We end up where we are meant to be and the best thing we can do is give ourselves a chance. The formula is simple: all we have to do is spread our wings and soar. We may not land where we thought we would… or when we thought we would, but we all will land. And we all will find our greatest selves on the journey and when we look back, we will look back we will remember today as one of anticipation for all that lies ahead and appreciation for all that it took to get here. We’re are now on our way to becoming who we are truly meant to be.”

As she shares her inspirational speech, we see Nick, Luke (Dale Whibley) and her walk the stage and throw their graduation caps up in the air to the tune of “Forever Young.”

In addition to Madison’s Grace, Rhys Matthew Bond’s character Nick is also graduating. Both of them are off to college, but it seems like Bond will remain on the show considering he was seen on Kylee Evans’ (who plays Stephanie) Instagram story at a recent table read.

Cassie and Grace share an emotional moment in the episode where Cassie gifts her a vintage sewing machine that has been in the Merriwick family for generations, hoping that Grace will continue to use it to tell their stories. Cassie has been waiting to give it to her since the day Grace was born. And in that special moment, they share a tearful embrace and it is the last time we see them on screen together in the episode.

Fast forward three months after the graduation and Cassie has dropped Grace off at Wellingsley where her budding fashion career will start. She and Sam start a new chapter in their lives as he carries her over the threshold, thus beginning a new chapter in the series.