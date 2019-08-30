‘The Fosters’ & ‘Good Trouble’ Co-Creator Bradley Bredeweg To Direct ‘Life From the Other Side’ From Scribe Paul Schrader

EXCLUSIVE: Bradley Bredeweg, best known as the co-creator of popular Freeform shows The Fosters and its spin-off, Good Trouble, has obtained the rights to Life From the Other Side, a feature script from Oscar-nominated First Reformed helmer Paul Schrader. Bredeweg is directing the film, which will be produced under his Blazing Elm Entertainment label.

The plot follows Emily Limos, a 23-year-old Instagram influencer, and Moussa “Mouse” Lafitte, an Algerian immigrant in their struggle to make ends meet in New York City. With nearly a million followers, Em embraces the idea that millennials are the true hustlers and makes money any way she can, while Mouse, a 35-year-old boxer, serves as her driver and de-facto- bodyguard. The pair’s mutually-beneficial partnership allows Em a degree of safety and gives Mouse much-needed income as he pushes along his looming asylum application. As it becomes harder for the two to stay afloat, they soon realize that security might just come from each other.

Bredeweg, who has previously directed episodes for both The Fosters and Good Trouble, will mark his feature directorial debut with Life From the Other Side, which is slated to begin production early 2020 in New York City. He’s also active in the Broadway and West End scenes, producing the revival of Side Show and Green Day’s American Idiot, and as an investor in the smash hit Dear Evan Hansen and Moulin Rouge, now open on Broadway.

Schrader’s other writing and directing accomplishments include Taxi Driver, American Gigolo, Raging Bull, and The Last Temptation of Christ.