‘Good Girls’: Season 3 Order Expanded By 3 Additional Episodes At NBC

NBC has ordered three additional episodes of Good Girls, expanding the upcoming midseason run of the drama series from creator Jenna Bans to 16 episodes. This would be the largest order for Good Girls, which has aired as midseason replacement every year, up from 10 episodes in Season 1 and 13 episodes in Season 2.

Like The Good Place, Good Girls has been a digital success for NBC and sibling Universal TV, which produces the series. In its second season, the show broke its series record for best seven-day non-linear viewership with virtually each new episode, doubling its digital delivery versus Season 1, which led to an early Season 3 renewal.

In digital viewership among adults 18-49, Good Girls surged +115% in Season 2 versus Season 1. After 35 days of linear and digital delayed viewing, the caper more than quadrupled its Live+Same Day 18-49 rating, to a 2.38 rating from a 0.56, and grew by +4.1 million viewers, increasing to 6.4 million persons in L+35+digital from 2.3 million in L+SD.

Good Girls became the first series on a Big 4 broadcast networks to land a pact under Netflix’s co-licensing model where the streaming giant pays a significant fee for distributing a show outside of North America. The pact, which includes past seasons on Netflix’s US platform, helped Good Girls land a Season 2 renewal after a modest midseason debut on NBC last year and likely also boosted its Season 2 performance on NBC and its own digital platforms.

Written and executive produced by Bans, Good Girls, whose extra episode order was first reported by Variety, stars Christina Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman as three suburban moms who get tired of trying to make ends meet and decide it’s time to stick up for themselves by robbing the local grocery store. But when the manager catches a glimpse of one of them and the loot is far more than they expected, it doesn’t take long for the three best friends to realize the perfect getaway will be harder than they think.

Universal TV produces. Michael Weaver directs and executive produces. Jeannine Renshaw, Mark Wilding and Bill Krebs also executive produce.