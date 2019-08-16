‘Good Boys’ Grabs Great $2.1M Thursday Night

Universal’s R-rated Good Boys nabbed $2.1M in Thursday night previews at 2,600 theaters which began at 7PM.

In regards to other R-rated comedies aimed at the 18-34 set, Good Boys’ Thursday is higher than Universal’s 2018 Blockers ($1.5M) and just under the R-rated Point Grey August 2016 pic Sausage Party ($3.25M). Good Boys take is also higher than Tag‘s $1.3M last summer and 2018’s Game Night ($1M). Directed by Gene Stupnitsky, and co-written with Lee Eisenberg, Good Boys follows a trio of 6th grade friends who ditch school and embark on an epic journey while carrying accidentally stolen drugs, being hunted by teenage girls, and trying to make their way home in time for a long-awaited party.

It’s been a while since any R-rated comedy has opened at the box office. You could say that the last one was Deadpool 2, because people now get their comedy fixes in a superhero film. However, in regards to pure comedies, it’s Universal who is largely making the genre work on the big screen in this Netflix era with pics such as Blockers ($20.55M, $60.3M), last September’s Night School (PG-13 but a $27.2M opening, $77.3M) and of course 2017’s R-rated Girls Trip ($31.2M, $115.1M).

Meanwhile, Entertainment Studios’ 47 Meters Down – Uncaged starring Sistine Stallone and Nia Long bit off $516K at 2,015 locations, also from showtimes that began at 7PM.

