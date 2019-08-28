‘Good Bones’ Renewed For Season 5 By HGTV

On the heels of a strong Season 4, HGTV has ordered a 13-episode fifth run of its hit home-renovation series Good Bones. The new episodes are slated to premiere in summer 2020.

At the end of Season 4, Good Bones, starring mother-daughter home-renovation duo Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E Laine, ranked as a top 5 cable program among upscale P25-54 and upscale W25-54 in the Tuesday 9-10 PM timeslot, according to HGTV and Nielsen. It also was a top 10 cable program among P25-54 and W25-54 in the slot.

Good Bones also has done well on digital platforms, ranking as the second-most streamed series on HGTV Go since its May 14 premiere. Additionally, weekly clips posted throughout the season generated more than 5.5 million views across HGTV’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.



Good Bones follows Mina, a real estate agent and new mom, and Karen, a former lawyer, as they buy crumbling Indianapolis properties, gut them down to the studs and turn them into gorgeous, functional family homes.