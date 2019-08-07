Hit YA Book ‘Going Vintage’ Acquired By Imagine Kids & Family; Kara Holden To Pen Rom-Com Movie

Imagine Kids & Family has acquired film rights to Going Vintage, the bestselling YA book written by Lindsey Leavitt. Kara Holden (Carrie Pilby, Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life, Zapped) has been set to pen the adaptation of the teen romantic comedy.

Bloomsbury USA Childrens

The book, published in 2013 by Bloomsbury USA Childrens, centers on 16-year-old Mallory, a quirky and independent teen from Orange County. When she discovers her “perfect” boyfriend, Jeremy, is cheating on her with an online girlfriend, and their ugly breakup goes viral, she not only swears off boys but modern technology altogether. Inspired by a list of goals her grandmother made in 1962, Mallory decides to “go vintage” and return to a simpler time – using only the tech, clothing, music and means of entertainment from the early 1960s. She sets out to fulfill her grandmother’s teenage bucket list, but modern day problems and the resurfacing of her grandmother’s long -orgotten secrets have Mallory questioning whether there has ever been such a thing as a “simpler time.”

Imagine Kids+Family president Stephanie Sperber will produced the pic with 2 Friends Entertainment’s Nancy Steingard and Wendy Moss-Klein.

“I fell in love with this story immediately upon reading the book,” Sperber said. “The idea of a teen from today giving up all things modern and dressing and living as if it was 1962, is a terrific hook to a sweet romantic story about finding love and understanding your family.”

It’s the latest book-to-screen deal for the Imagine Entertainment division, which launched in January under Sperber. It recently saw its first TV series greenlighted at Nickelodeon and has set up deals with James Patterson and a an animated history series with Life magazine.